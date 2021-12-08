If Mark Simon, the Capitol Rioter who sold Trump hats for drugs, had been sober, he would not have been in D.C.

Mark Simon, who shot video inside the Capitol during the riots on January 6, told a judge that he was under the influence of narcotics and alcohol at the time of the riots and that if he had been sober, he would not have gone to Washington, D.C.

Simon pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building and was sentenced to 35 days in prison on Tuesday. His lawyers argued for probation, pointing up that he didn’t commit any violent acts on January 6 and had fought with addiction for decades, including being under the influence when he entered the Capitol.

Simon relapsed after his divorce, lost his business, and spent much of 2020 homeless, living in his car, according to court papers. He had been sober for 16 years. Simon sold Trump hats in several Huntington Beach venues to help support himself and his drug addiction.

Simon admitted to struggling with addiction in a statement to Judge Amy Berman Jackson before of his sentencing, calling it “unfortunate” that he was under the influence on January 6. Simon stated he “probably would not have taken the decision to go to D.C.” if he had been sober at the time. “After my divorce in 2016, I relapsed,” Simon explained. “Since then, I’ve made a string of poor choices. Supporting Donald Trump and visiting the White House on January 6th are two examples.” A site named Orange Juice Blog alerted officials about Simon’s involvement in the Capitol violence. A video and photographs of a man named Simon inside the Capitol were posted on Facebook with the phrase “Peacefully storming the Capitol,” according to the website. The video began on the east side of the United States Capitol, but it continued as the person entered the building, exclaiming, “In the Capitol baby, yeah!” With the camera focusing on him, Simon is heard stating, “2021 Donald Trump.”

Simon told the judge that going to the Capitol and capturing the video was a “huge mistake,” but that he “quickly turned around and left” when he witnessed the mayhem inside.

Simon stated he spent 90 days in jail after his arrest on January 27 because he broke his probation.