If lost luggage isn’t returned within 12 hours, the Transportation Department wants airlines to refund fees.

The US Department of Transportation intends to propose a rule requiring airlines to repay checked baggage costs if lost luggage is not returned within 12 hours. The idea would also require airlines to provide refunds for supplementary services such as in-flight internet if they were unable to provide them successfully.

According to the Associated Press, a Transportation Department official said the proposal would be released in the coming days and implemented by the summer of 2022. Only domestic flights would have a 12-hour limit for recovering lost luggage, while overseas flights would have a 25-hour deadline.

Airlines are currently only required to offer reimbursements if baggage are fully lost, with the exception of “reasonable” expenses incurred as a result of a temporarily missing luggage. According to a senior Transportation Department source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the baggage refund proposal is the first of several airline restrictions that the Biden administration hopes to enact.

More than 100,000 people complained to the government about airline service last year. The most common complaint was that airlines refused to issue refunds to customers who had to cancel vacations because of the epidemic. The Transportation Department is suing Air Canada for $25.5 million in fines, but has taken no action against other airlines over canceled flight reimbursements.

According to the Transportation Department, travellers paid $5.76 billion in checked bag fees to US airlines in 2019, the final full year before the outbreak. Last year, as a result of the epidemic, travel plummeted to $2.84 billion. Fees for carry-on luggage are not included in the numbers.

Customers could check one or two baggage for free on practically every airline for many years. This began to alter following the 2008 financial crisis, which prompted a travel downturn. Most U.S. airlines now charge even for a single bag, with the exception of Southwest, which waives costs for customers who purchase high-fare tickets or use the airline’s credit card.

Checked-bag fees brought in $2 billion for American Airlines in the last two years, followed by $1.5 billion for Delta Air Lines and $1.5 billion for United Airlines.