If forced to fire unvaccinated teachers, school districts are concerned about staff shortages.

Because some teachers and organisations have criticized the requirement, school districts are concerned that vaccine laws requiring instructors to acquire a COVID-19 immunization or be dismissed would result in staff shortages.

A vaccine clinic hosted by the school district in a tiny, rural Oregon town drew fewer than ten teachers. Superintendent Bo Yates of the Lebanon Community School District expressed concern about staffing if any students choose to leave rather than get their immunizations.

Although Yates estimates that 50 to 60 percent of his district’s teachers and staff have already been vaccinated, several dozen teachers and supporters demonstrated against the mandate last week.

“In some ways, I identify with them since some of the protestors have been our COVID superstars. They’ve been our bus drivers or the food service personnel who have been feeding our people nonstop,” Yates said. “However, if we don’t obey the orders we’ve been given, we’ll be swimming in this sea forever.”

Some of the country’s largest school districts are taking a hard line against teachers and personnel who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19: You’ll either get a jab or lose your job if you don’t get a jab.

The majority of teachers are already vaccinated, and national teachers’ organizations have approved vaccine mandates, but the policies have provoked outrage among educators and, in some cases, criticism from local district leaders concerned about large-scale layoffs.

After hearing from teachers who are opposed to the mandate in Oregon, where school personnel are required to be vaccinated nationwide, the board of the 7,500-student district of Redmond voted a resolution last week condemning the rule.

“This might seriously jeopardize our other responsibility, which is to offer quality education to our district’s students and families,” warned board member Michael Summers. “We’re striving to speak for the general public.”

Many school districts with vaccine requirements allow teachers to opt out as long as they agree to regular coronavirus testing, but New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and St. Louis are among a growing number of cities that are restricting exemptions to legitimate medical and religious reasons. Washington and Oregon have enacted immunization laws that are nearly identical.