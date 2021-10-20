If Family Leave is not included in the Social Services Package, the Democrats may lose Gillibrand’s vote.

According to the Associated Press, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand may not vote in favor of President Joe Biden’s massive social services and climate change package if a national paid family leave program is not included.

More than a dozen Senate Democrats signed a letter to Biden urging negotiators to keep the program in place as they work to reduce the $3.5 trillion in proposed expenditure.

Democrats such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi emphasized the importance of the family leave program in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which “exposed an acute emergency on top of an ongoing, chronic caregiving crisis for working people and employers alike,” according to the letter.

While Gillibrand feels paid family leave is generally supported, she wants to make sure it doesn’t fall victim to Democratic efforts to lower the package’s price tag down to around $2 trillion. She stated that she is open to negotiate the program’s parameters, but that voting for a finalized package without it would be difficult.

“It would be exceedingly difficult because this is a bill that will not have a moment like this again if we don’t approve it now,” she said.

Biden can’t afford to lose any Democratic votes in the Senate, which is split 50-50, with Republicans firmly opposed to Obama’s intentions.

According to Gillibrand, the idea should be gender-neutral, providing paid leave to all workers for events such as the birth of a child or caring for a sick or dying family member. Senators from a bipartisan group are pushing for a measure that would provide 12 weeks of paid vacation, or as many weeks as can be negotiated, on a permanent basis, so it doesn’t have to go through Congress again.

The most recent iteration of the idea would have benefited low- and middle-income workers the most, providing $5,000 in paid leave for individuals earning $60,000 or less annually, allowing them to work full-time for 12 weeks.

Biden told a small group of progressive House Democrats on Tuesday at the White House that he wanted to include money to create four weeks of paid family leave each year. This is a condensed version of the information.