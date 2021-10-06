If Donald Trump is re-elected, he will incite more violence with “no consequences,” according to an ex-aide.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham thinks that if Donald Trump were to reclaim the president in 2024, he would be free to do whatever he wanted since he wouldn’t have to run for re-election.

Grisham, who resigned in the aftermath of the former president’s supporters’ January 6 insurgency, told ABC News she was concerned about the country’s future if her former boss campaigned for government again.

In promoting her novel about her time in Trump’s inner circle, she told Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, “I am afraid of him running for president in 2024.”

“I don’t believe he is qualified for the job,” she continued, “and I believe he would incite greater violence.” There will be no repercussions for him. He won’t need to run for re-election.”

In a rematch for the White House, Grisham predicted that Trump and his family would prioritize “lining their wallets,” and that “while I believe he intended to help the country in the beginning, I believe he wants to benefit himself now.”

I’ll Take Your Questions Now, Grisham’s new book, is out this week and depicts a chaotic White House where “casual dishonesty” was the norm.

Trump is accused of wrongdoings ranging from downplaying the coronavirus pandemic to making sexually provocative remarks to a young press staffer, according to the report.

Grisham explained to ABC that she never held a televised press conference because the president did not want her to.

She remarked, “I was delighted that was something he didn’t want from me because I didn’t want to have to go out there and say something untruthful.”

Grisham has been chastised for choosing now to smear the government in which she served for four years. Alyssa Farah, a former Trump White House communications director, accused her of trying to “cash in” on the book and doubted Trump would be opposed to live briefings.

“That would surprise me,” Farah said on The View, “because when I worked for him, it was, ‘Get out on TV… deliver a briefing.’ Grisham “could have done backgrounders at her office,” she said, adding that “she seemed to be largely MIA on the job.”

Both the White House and the White House Press Office have issued strongly worded statements in response to the memoir. This is a condensed version of the information.