If Denver Police Officers Do Not Get Mandatory Vaccine, the City Warns, They Will Be Held ‘Accountable.’

Police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and firefighters who do not comply with the city’s obligation to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by September will be held “accountable,” according to Denver’s top public safety official.

According to The Denver Post, Murphy Robinson, executive director of the Department of Public Safety, said he is prepared to reprimand or even fire first responders who do not follow the city’s request.

“According to that mandate, all city employees must be immunized. If our people do not comply within the time frame set by the mayor’s office and the Department of Public Health and Environment, I am prepared to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure compliance and accountability,” Robinson added. “That is my responsibility.”

The city health department issued a public order on Monday requiring all city employees to acquire their second vaccine dosage by September 15 and submit proof of vaccination.

The Denver police officers’ union responded by saying that it “respects and trusts our members with their personal choices on how to preserve their health, the health of their families, and the health, safety, and welfare of the inhabitants of Denver” in a statement released on Thursday.

The Denver Police Protective Association (PPA) said in a statement that “health and safety has always been and will always be a key principle and personal commitment to every officer serving the community.” “Our members may entrust their personal choices to us.”

Because the city does not maintain count, it was unclear how many Denver police officers or emergency responders had been vaccinated against the virus by Saturday.

The PPA, which represents a majority of the 1,494 officers in the department, recently conducted its own poll of vaccinated members. According to the study, a total of 778 union members replied, with 332 (or 43 percent) stating that they had got the vaccine.

Despite this, the union published a statement late Thursday night questioning the poll’s legitimacy and accuracy.

“The PPA did perform an internal, informal, and unscientific poll of its membership, and unfortunately, the survey responses were statistically and mathematically so far off from realistic numbers that the survey was not released,” the statement read.

