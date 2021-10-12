If Brian Laundrie’s family attorney knows where he is, he is not required to inform the FBI.

According to Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, if Brian Laundrie’s family attorney knows exactly where the fugitive 23-year-old is, he is not required by law to inform the FBI of his client’s whereabouts.

Gabby Petito’s fiancé, Laundrie, has gone missing and has been cited as a suspect in her death. Petito was reported missing on September 11th, ten days after Laundrie and he went on a cross-country tour of national parks.

Petito was last seen alive on August 25, while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in Grand Teto, Wyoming. Her death was considered a homicide when she was discovered dead in Grand Teto National Park on September 19.

On Monday night, News Nation spoke with Aronberg, who is also a former state legislator.

A caller inquired whether Laundrie’s attorney would have to lawfully inform the police if he knew where his client was hiding.

“No one is compelled to affirmatively alert law enforcement where someone is,” Aronberg added.

“Now, don’t even think about it in terms of whether or not Brian has a lawyer – no one is compelled to go to a police officer affirmatively and say, ‘Hey, I know where he is,'” he continued.

“It is a criminal to lie to police enforcement when they ask you a question. Even though lawyers are protected by the attorney-client privilege, there is a crime fraud exception. So, if the lawyer assists Brian in escaping, or if the lawyer destroys evidence, it would be a felony, and the lawyer might face charges.

“But no, even if the lawyer knows where Brian is, he is under no responsibility to go to police enforcement and inform them.”

Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s attorney, has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Another caller asked Aronberg if it was strange that Petito’s remains had not yet been released to his family, and what this meant for the inquiry.

The lawyer’s response was: “I’m not sure if the remains have been released to the family; I haven’t seen anything about it. However, once the tests and other physical evidence have been taken, they usually release it to the. This is a condensed version of the information.