If Biden’s $3.5 trillion bill fails to pass, Pramila Jayapal warns, Democrats “may lose the House.”

Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat and chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said it’s critical for her party to band together to approve President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill, warning that if it fails, Democrats “may lose the House.”

Some centrist Democrats have voiced serious reservations about the huge spending bill. The budget plan has now cleared both chambers of Congress, however there is still a long way to go in determining the details and whether Democrats will be able to complete final passage.

The proposed legislation would fund universal pre-kindergarten, provide free community college, make child tax credits permanent, increase health care access, and work to address climate change, all of which are important parts of Biden’s plan.

“I believe we will hold the House if we provide these things. In a Wednesday interview with Punchbowl News, Jayapal said, “I think we could lose the House if we don’t deliver these things.”

Everything in the bill, according to the leading progressive congressman, is a crucial component of Biden’s plan, and Americans expect Democrats to follow through on their promises.

Democratic legislators, according to Jayapal, are “definitely” concerned about losing control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections. The president’s party often loses seats in the first midterm election after taking office, according to historical trends. With Democrats holding a razor-thin majority in the House, Republicans would only need to gain five seats to reclaim control of the lower house.

The urgency of 2022, according to Jayapal, is why “so many of these issues” in the reconciliation deal are “embraced” by Democrats “across the caucus.” The representative ignored moderates’ concerns and objections to several of the priorities and spending levels.

“I just want to remind people that this is the Democratic agenda. This very tiny number of folks, my colleagues, that have gotten a lot of attention in the last couple of days, I just want to remind people that this is the Democratic program. Jayapal stated, “This is President Biden’s plan.” “This is the Speaker’s agenda, the Senate Majority Leader’s agenda, and, of course, the great majority of our caucus who want to approve a [budget]resolution. This is a condensed version of the information.