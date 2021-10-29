If Andrew Cuomo is found guilty of forcible touching, he might face jail time.

If former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, is found guilty of forcibly groping a female assistant at the Executive Mansion in Albany last December, he might face jail time.

On Thursday, a criminal complaint was filed in Albany City Court, requiring Cuomo to appear in court on November 17 for a hearing. Forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor, was prosecuted against the former governor. This charge stems from a claim made by former assistant Brittany Commisso, who claims Cuomo touched her breast without her consent on December 7, 2020 at the governor’s mansion.

Despite the fact that Cuomo and his counsel have rejected the allegation—as well as countless others made by multiple former female staffers and other women—if he is proven guilty, he may face jail time. Forcible touching is punishable in New York by up to a year in prison.

Other misdemeanor penalties include community service, three years of probation, or a sentence that combines probation and a penalty of less than one year in jail. Cuomo would not be required to register as a sex offender unless Commisso was under the age of 18 at the time of the interaction or if the former New York governor had a specific criminal history, as a guilty verdict would only require him to do so if Commisso was under the age of 18 at the time of the interaction or if the former New York governor had a specific criminal history.

Forcibly touching “the sexual or other intimate portions of another person for the purpose of demeaning or abusing such person, or for the purpose of fulfilling the actor’s sexual desire” is a criminal under New York law. “Forcible touching” is defined as “squeezing, gripping, or pinching.” To be constituted a crime, the activity must be carried out “intentionally and for no lawful reason.”

The Albany County sheriff’s office initiated an investigation into Cuomo’s activities in August after Commisso submitted a complaint. An investigator from Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple’s office signed the misdemeanor complaint. Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin, issued a statement on Thursday disputing the accusation, and the former governor has previously rejected it.

“Governor Cuomo has never assaulted anyone, and Sheriff Apple’s motivations in this case are clearly wrong,” Glavin added. “Sheriff Apple didn’t even inform the District Attorney of the situation.” This is a condensed version of the information.