If a grizzly bear that killed a woman in Montana is found, it will be killed, according to a wildlife spokesman.

A wildlife spokeswoman said a grizzly bear that fatally attacked a lady camping in a western Montana hamlet on Tuesday will be euthanized if discovered.

Before the mauling, the bear entered the victim’s campground a couple of times, according to Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles. According to the Associated Press, someone on the scene dialed 911 while another sprayed bear spray.

Other factors surrounding the attack are being investigated, according to officials, but the top objective is to find and kill the bear in order to prevent further dangerous encounters.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon, a helicopter was hovering over the area around the small hamlet of Ovando in search of the bear, which will be killed if discovered. Large culvert traps were placed throughout the area in the aim of capturing the bruin.

Ovando, 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Helena, is a little town of less than 100 people on the outskirts of the vast Bob Marshall wilderness.

As the search for the bear continued, Roselles closed camping in Ovando, following creeks heading away from town.

Powell County Coroner Heather Gregory said the victim’s identification would be disclosed Wednesday. Roselles stated that the victim was a woman.

Wildlife officials claimed a video camera from an Ovando company captured images of a grizzly bear on Monday night. Prior to the attack at the campsite, a bear ransacked a chicken coop.

Grizzly bears have increased their conflict with humans in the Northern Rockies over the last decade, as the federally protected creatures have moved into new areas and the number of people living and recreation in the area has increased. As a result, lawmakers in Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho have called for the protections on the animals to be lifted so they can be hunted.

A vast swath of forests and mountains lies north of Ovando, including Glacier National Park, which runs all the way to Canada and is home to an estimated 1,000 grizzlies. It has the most bruin population in the contiguous United States.

In the region, fatal attacks are uncommon. According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, there have been three in the last 20 years, including Tuesday’s.

