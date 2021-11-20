‘Idiot,’ says Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer. Lin Wood made an attempt to ‘Whore This Kid Out for Money.’

Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer, Mark Richards, lambasted pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood, calling him a “idiot” who sought to “whore this kid out for money.”

On Friday, a jury declared Rittenhouse “not guilty” of all charges after he was tried for shooting three people, two of whom died, at a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer when he was 17 years old. Wood and John Pierce were Rittenhouse’s first attorneys.

Richards cautioned that some people were seeking to use Rittenhouse to further their own goals during an interview with CNN on Friday evening after Rittenhouse was acquitted. He warned Rittenhouse about the decisions he’ll have to make in the future, he claimed.

Earlier in the trial, the lawyer expressed concerns about “the Lin Woods, the John Pierces, who were basically, you know, trying to whore this kid out for money, for their own causes,” according to the lawyer. They “kept Rittenhouse in Illinois to fight an extradition,” he claimed, adding that it was a struggle they couldn’t win. They were “raising lots of money on him,” according to Richards. “You know, Lin Wood and I went head to head, and he’ll probably sue me for it,” Richards said. “But he’s an idiot who allowed him talk to The Washington Post while he was charged with murder.” “I mean, come on,” she says. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wood and Pierce gathered money to get Rittenhouse released on bail and then asked for the money back. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a fervent pro-Trump Republican, had previously assailed Wood on the topic.

“People contributed to Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense through Fightback Law (Lin Wood). Kyle let Lin go in December. Lin Wood did not receive any donations, so why would he seek $2 million back?” Greene said this in an October post on her Telegram channel. “Only monsters prey on helpless people in their hour of need,” she concluded.

Wood responded to the far-right Republican’s attack by alleging that she was secretly “a communist.” Wood was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on Richards’ critique, but did not respond right away.

Wood launched a variety of election fraud lawsuits, together with pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, disputing President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. This is a condensed version of the information.