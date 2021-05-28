Idaho’s governor, C.L. “Butch” Brad Little calls Lt. Gov. Lt. Gov. Lt. Gov. Lt. Gov. Lt. Gov. Lt. Gov. Lt. Gov. Lt. Gov. Lt. Gov. Lt. Gov. Lt. Gov. Lt. Gov.

While Governor Brad Little was out of state, Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin outlawed mask mandates in schools and other facilities on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Little compared her prohibition to a dictatorial abuse of authority, calling it “irresponsible” and a “self-serving political stunt.”

On Friday, Little lifted the one-day-old mask-mandate ban. While Little did not issue a statewide mask mandate, he has encouraged people to wear masks and has worn one himself to help halt the illness’ spread.

McGeachin declared her candidacy for governor last week, challenging first-term incumbent Little. Her annulled executive order is already being used in fundraising attempts.

Some counties, cities, and schools in Idaho have enacted their own mask laws, although many have since been lifted as more Idaho citizens have been vaccinated. They are still in use in two counties, ten cities, and a number of schools.

Idaho’s 1.8 million population have been vaccinated to the tune of 590,000 people. According to state officials, the virus has killed over 2,000 people in the state and infected over 190,000.

Little said in a statement regarding his rejection of McGeachin’s order, “I have always opposed a statewide mask mandate because I don’t believe top-down regulations affect behavior the way personal choice does.”

“However, as your Governor, I did not undercut separately elected officials who, under Idaho law, are given authority to take measures they feel will safeguard the health and safety of the people they serve,” Little continued.

Little was in Nashville, Tennessee, for the Republican Governors Association convention and returned late Thursday.

While the governor is away, the lieutenant governor serves as acting governor and has the authority to make executive orders under Idaho law. It’s unclear when or if an Idaho lieutenant governor has exercised the power while the governor was out of state.

McGeachin in her order issued Thursday and that took effect shortly after at 11 a.m. didn’t notify Little of her intentions, but the governor’s office did notify McGeachin before Little’s order to rescind hers went out.

McGeachin also failed to notify or consult with schools or elected authorities who would be affected by her directive. This is a condensed version of the information.