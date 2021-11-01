Idaho voters want to expand the border to protect certain people from Portland politics, according to a poll.

According to a new poll, a majority of Idaho citizens support expanding the state’s borders to encompass sections of rural Oregon for economic reasons and to shield locals from “Portland politicians.”

The Trafalgar Group and Citizens for Greater Idaho conducted the poll, which indicated that around 51 percent of state respondents support expanding the state’s borders.

According to its website, Citizens for Greater Idaho is an organization that intends to expand Republican-dominated Idaho into sections of Oregon and other states so that “conservative counties can become a part of a red state.” The group claims that their movement originated in Oregon but has now expanded to cover sections of California and Washington.

“The border between Oregon and Idaho was established 161 years ago and is now obsolete. It makes no sense where it is now since it does not correspond to the location of Oregon’s cultural split. In 1958, the Oregon/Washington border was revised. It’s time to expand our horizons “According to the website.

According to the new poll, 59 percent of Idaho residents who voted in the recent Republican primary are in favor of increasing the state’s borders, while only 26% are opposed.

Furthermore, 60.8 percent of all respondents said they would support the expansion if the new counties “were extremely similar to Idaho in voting tendencies, and would help the state financially,” according to the survey. That number soared to nearly 73 percent among Republican voters.

When asked why they thought expanding Idaho into areas of Oregon would be necessary, roughly 47% answered it was to protect citizens “from Portland politicians.” Another 35% said they thought it would help lower tax rates and boost Idaho’s budget, while 18.5 percent claimed it would put “Oregon laws and drug sales” further away from their homes.

Between October 23 and October 27, 1112 people across the state were polled for the survey. The margin of error was 2.94 percentage points plus or minus.

According to the organization, the most current polling comes after five Idaho counties voted in support of the Greater Idaho movement earlier this year, with an average of 62 percent favorability. This is a condensed version of the information.