Idaho is engulfed in a political civil war as far-right Republicans rise to power.

Idaho has seen a rise of far-right Republicans, putting the state in the midst of a political “civil war” that echoes national party divisions. Some fear it will lead to an increase in radical violence.

The strain is likely most visible in the recent feud between Republican Governor Brad Little and Republican Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin of the state.

Despite the fact that Idaho does not have a statewide mask mandate, McGeachin issued an order on May 27 prohibiting any school districts or towns from requiring masks. When Little was out of town, McGeachin did this. In his absence, she had been deputized.

Little, who has urged citizens to wear masks to help halt the spread of COVID-19, overturned McGeachin’s prohibition the next day. He called her ban “irresponsible” and a “politically motivated stunt.” McGeachin launched her candidacy for governor against Little, a first-term incumbent, in mid-May. In her fundraising efforts, she began publicizing Little’s reversal of her executive order.

McGeachin has been a vocal opponent of COVID-19 lockdowns and masks. She spoke at a mask-burning protest on the steps of the state Capitol on March 6. She’s also a member of the anti-government militia the Three Percenters. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the militia sees the US government as a totalitarian incursion into citizens’ lives.

During McGeachin’s election campaign, a member of her security detail sported a Three Percenters tattoo. She shared a photo of herself with the members of the group on Facebook in 2019. According to The Guardian, she once conducted “an impromptu oath which appeared to be designed to swear [the Three Percenters]in as state militia.”

According to VICE News, at least five persons with ties to the Three Percenters have been arrested for their roles in the January 6 Capitol insurgency.

McGeachin has also stated that the federal government does not have legal ownership of any public lands in Idaho. She made her claim on David Horowitz’s show, which is anti-LGBTQ and anti-Muslim. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Horowitz has termed the Black Lives Matter (BLM) racial justice movement a terrorist hate group.

Ammon Bundy, a former militia leader who led an anti-federal siege at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016, made a similar assertion.

Bundy was detained as part of a gang of far-right militia and anti-vaccine demonstrators who smashed their way into the facility.