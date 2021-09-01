Ida wreaks havoc on the East Coast, bringing rain, flooding, and tornadoes.

Ida has continued to move across the United States since making landfall on the Gulf Coast this weekend, delivering torrential rain and a tornado to parts of the East Coast.

Ida is becoming a “post-tropical cyclone,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Significant and life-threatening flash flooding is expected from the Mid-Atlantic to southern New England, particularly in densely populated regions and steep terrain. The National Hurricane Center said in an update on Wednesday that “widespread moderate to major river flooding impacts are forecast from northern West Virginia and western Maryland into southern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, particularly in the Monongahela, Potomac, Susquehanna, Delaware, lower Hudson, and Coastal Connecticut river basins.”

“Several tornadoes are probable across regions of the Mid Atlantic today,” the report said, adding that certain areas on the East coast might experience three to eight inches of rain.

Several weather advisories were issued by the National Weather Service in Baltimore-Washington, D.C., including numerous tornado and flash flood warnings.

The National Weather Service in Baltimore-Washington, D.C. announced at 2:16 p.m. ET that a tornado had touched down in Annapolis, Maryland.

“A tornado has been confirmed by radar. If you’re in the path of the storm, seek shelter!” the National Weather Service tweeted.

Several photographs and videos were shared on social media shortly after the tornado was confirmed.

“Tornado in Annapolis, Maryland Live,” tweeted Twitter user Fish News.

Annapolis, Maryland is hit by a tornado.

September 1, 2021 — Fish News (@FishNewsChannel)

A video of the tornado in Annapolis as seen from a car stopped at a signal was provided to the WeatherNation Twitter account.

The tweet said, “UNBELIEVABLE FOOTAGE from Maryland where a confirmed #tornado ravaged villages near #Annapolis.”

UNBELIEVABLE PHOTOS FROM MD, where a confirmed #tornado wreaked havoc on villages near #Annapolis!

Keep an eye on the weather in the northeast! pic.twitter.com/S0kc6VvBJy #mdwx

1 September 2021 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation)

Following the tornado, the local news feed Eyes on Annapolis uploaded a shot of a toppled tree and power line.

#AnnapolisTornado #Annapolis

— September 1, 2021, Eye On Annapolis (@eyeonannapolis)

Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci tweeted, “TORNADO IN ANNAPOLIS.”

In addition to the tornado, Ida dropped severe rains to the East Coast, causing flooding in certain regions.

