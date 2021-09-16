Ida released 75 million gallons of water into the New York City subway system, causing $75 million in damage.

According to MTA interim Chairman Janno Lieber, the New York City subway system was extensively flooded by Hurricane Ida, incurring $75 million in losses.

After the MTA board meeting on Wednesday, Lieber told reporters that the initial estimates given to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) were “in the $75 to $100 million area.”

Following the hurricane, the MTA drained 75 million gallons of water from the city’s subway system, according to Lieber.

During the news conference, Lieber added, “Usually these numbers creep up as you start to comprehend the subsequent impacts of whatever happened.”

The city’s street-level “storm sewer infrastructure,” according to Lieber, is “insufficient to some of these flash floods that climate change appears to be delivering.”

“We were pumping like crazy,” Lieber explained, “and the sewer system, the storm sewer system, couldn’t take any more water.” “We’ll work with the city on some initiatives, but long-term investments in street-level drainage are also required.”

New York City was pummeled by the remains of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm on the Gulf Coast earlier this month. The hurricane wreaked havoc on the city and the surrounding regions, killing at least nine people.

The flooding of the city’s subway systems was documented in several images and videos shared on social media.

Rainwater can be seen causing major flooding in the city’s subway system in a video provided to Twitter by user TRT World, and floodwaters can also be seen gushing down subway station steps in other footage.

In New York City, flash floods caused by severe rains submerged subway stations.

twitter.com/Fq7cGHuxQc

September 2, 2021 — TRT World (@trtworld)

In #Manhattan, #NYC, a waterfall cascades down the stairs at the 145th Street station, 1 Train. Until 11:30 p.m. local time, flash flood warnings are in force. pic.twitter.com/3DqviDHkVo

September 2, 2021 — Dr. Rofina Subash, VJ (@rj rofina)

Most of the city’s subway lines were shut down due to flooding, and it took the city until September 7 to restore service to all of them, more than two days after the storm hit.

Governor Kathy Hochul stated shortly after the storm caused severe damage in New York that she. This is a condensed version of the information.