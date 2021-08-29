Ida makes landfall as a Category 4 storm and is headed towards New Orleans.

Hurricane Ida made landfall at Port Fourchon, Louisiana on Sunday as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane that was on its way to becoming a Category 5 hurricane. Ida has devastating winds, hazardous flooding, and a potentially fatal storm surge. Before making landfall, Ida’s winds hit 150 mph, and the storm’s path of destruction will likely stretch from middle Louisiana to Biloxi, Mississippi.

There have been no reports of severe power outages, flooding, stranded evacuees, other weather-related occurrences, or injuries as the storm has only made landfall. There were around 64,000 individuals without electricity before the hurricane made landfall. That number is anticipated to skyrocket in the coming years.

As the massive storm approaches New Orleans, Lake Ponchartrain, and other inland locations, this website will provide updates.

In just over an hour of observation by the hurricane center, Hurricane Ida moved from a Category 2 storm with 105 mph winds overnight to a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 130 mph. During the day, it picked up even more speed, with gusts gusting to 150 mph, according to the latest alert. When winds exceed 155 mph, a Category 5 storm is formed.

Ida made landfall on Sunday, precisely 16 years after Hurricane Katrina made landfall in the same area as a devastating Category 3 storm in 2005, killing over 1,800 people.

In anticipation of Ida’s arrival, the governors of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama declared states of emergency, and numerous parishes in southeast Louisiana were ordered to evacuate. New Orleans, which was ravaged by Hurricane Katrina, did not order mandatory evacuations because it was “too late” on Friday night, according to its mayor.

Ida is still a hurricane as it moves inland, and it’s expected to continue northward along the Mississippi River valley before weakening to a tropical storm by the time it reaches north Mississippi.

Ida’s trail could lead all the way to the Tennessee Valley. Ida, when combined with the significant rains forecast during its journey, could create severe downstream flooding, putting levees and dams to the strain. According to the National Weather Service, it is expected to pass through the Appalachian Trail and into the eastern seaboard by Wednesday or Thursday.

The storm is depicted in one model. This is a condensed version of the information.