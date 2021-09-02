Ida Live Cam: Follow the Storm As It Makes Its Way Through the Northeast.

In its week-long journey from Cuba to Connecticut, Hurricane Ida has inflicted damage. The Big Easy and the Big Apple have been drenched. It’s now making its way through New England before entering the Atlantic Ocean, where it should fizzle out and be forgotten.

Ida started off as a chaotic storm in the Caribbean Sea before transforming into a chaotic tropical storm. It picked more speed before crashing into Cuba, and it was still a Category 1 storm last Friday.

Ida churned in the Gulf of Mexico’s warm waters, reaching a Category 2 storm by Saturday night, only to develop into a Category 4 storm an hour and a half later.

On Sunday afternoon, Hurricane Ida blasted into the Louisiana coast as an upper-tier cat 4 storm with gusts of 150 mph. (Note that a Cat 5 storm occurs when winds exceed 155 mph.)

Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon, LaFourche Parish, close to Grand Isle. As the storm proceeded inland, it leveled buildings with devastating winds and dumped unprecedented amounts of rain.

LaPlace, Louisiana, was very hard hit. New Orleans citizens were among the 1 million customers in the region who were without power. At least two people were killed when a bridge in Lucedale, Mississippi, collapsed. In Tennessee, West Virginia, and the northeast, there was life-threatening flooding.

A violent tornado struck the south Philadelphia-New Jersey area on Wednesday night. Ida continued to move north and east, wreaking havoc on New York City on Wednesday with record rains, flooding, and even tornado warnings and watches.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City had already advised citizens to stay inside amid the storm’s high winds, torrential rains, flooding, and tornado warnings. He declared a state of emergency shortly before midnight.

De Blasio tweeted, “I’m announcing a state of emergency in New York City tonight.” “We’re in the midst of a historic weather event tonight, with record-breaking rainfall across the city, devastating floods, and hazardous driving conditions.”

The hurricane is now moving into New England, which was just hit by Tropical Storm Henri 10 days ago.

After Tropical Storms Elsa and Henri, and now Ida, this is the third tropical system to slam the area this year. Florida is the only state that has dealt.