‘I’d rather be on Cat Turd’s podcast than Fox News,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene says.

Republican Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene recently declared, “I’d rather be on Cat Turd’s podcast than Fox News,” during her Wednesday interview with the podcaster.

Greene’s remark joined a long list of right-wing figures who have disregarded Fox News as a valuable news source.

Greene said the podcast is hosted by @catturd2, (aka. Cat Turd), one of her favorite Twitter users. Cat Turd has written tweets opposing “fascist” workplace vaccine regulations, unfounded allegations that voter fraud stole President Donald Trump’s 2020 election, and assertions that mainstream media is essentially “Democratic propaganda.”

Today, someone dubbed “cat turd” interviewed Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/F8cJH3Ablc

September 29, 2021 — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards)

Greene began her interview by expressing her delight at being able to participate in the podcast. She then stated that she prefers Catturd’s podcast than Fox News.

“I don’t know what happened to the men in this country,” the podcast’s host continued, before praising Greene as a “true fighter” who is “really taking the bull by the horns.”

“I know what has happened to the guys in this country,” Greene replied. You’ve been beaten down for so long by a horde of irrational feminists, and now they’re attempting to convince you that being a white male is toxic and that you should become extinct.”

Greene is the most recent conservative figure to publicly criticize Fox News.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, and Steve Bannon, the former White House Chief Strategist under President Donald Trump, pushed their fans in mid-July to switch from Fox News to MSNBC. MSNBC, they claimed, provides “better coverage.”

The duo’s words may have had more to do with right-wing resentment towards Fox News rather than an appreciation of MSNBC’s coverage.

After announcing now-President Joe Biden as the winner of Arizona on Election Night in 2020, Fox News drew the ire of the Trump administration and other conservatives. This, along with Fox News’ later announcement of Biden as the election winner, blatantly refuted Trump’s claims that he might still win the election by contesting allegedly forged ballots.

Trump, many of his fans, and other conservatives on social media have all publicly chastised Fox News since then. This is a condensed version of the information.