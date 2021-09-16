ICUs are overcrowded, according to a Utah Republican lawmaker, because of ‘chasing’ staff away, not COVID-19.

The state’s scarcity of ICU beds was not caused by the pandemic, but by the staff being “chased” away, according to a Utah Republican who pushed a law eliminating most COVID-related limitations.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Rep. Paul Ray, who represents the Clearfield region, made the remarks during a hearing about President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates for businesses. When the congressman moved on to hospital capacity in the state, he began talking about a person’s option to get vaccinated.

Ray argued that the lack of ICU beds was due to commercial considerations rather than unvaccinated patients in the hospital due to the outbreak of the Delta strain.

“[Intermountain Healthcare] claims to be at capacity. They haven’t run out of room. They’ve run out of people to hire. They ejected their doctors. They chased away their nurses. They made their employees’ lives a living hell,” Ray added. “They got caught in the thick of a pandemic while trying to restructure their business model in order to boost their billion-dollar profit margin. They were discovered with their pants down. All of a sudden, we’re to blame.”

Dr. Marc Harrison, President and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare (IHC), previously stated that the increase in COVID cases pushed the ICU capacity of Intermountain, Utah’s largest healthcare institution, above 100%. As a result, according to The Tribune, they’d start deferring some surgeries.

During his remarks, Ray argued it was disingenuous to only blame the epidemic and the unvaccinated.

“Primary Children’s claimed its pediatric ICU was at 103 percent full. There were two COVID cases, while the remainder were trauma and RSV patients. Let’s start with the truth. Let’s put an end to the fear mongering. Let’s stop trying to force people to make decisions for themselves and get the government out of it,” he said.

A representative for Intermountain Healthcare, Jess Gomez, contradicts the lawmaker’s assertions.

“This portrayal isn’t entirely truthful. The COVID pandemic, as well as the current increase of new cases and hospitalizations caused by community transmission of the Delta variant, has had a significant impact on all health systems in Utah and across the country. In addition, Intermountain Healthcare continues to see a significant volume of COVID and non-COVID patients. Our caregivers and leaders are putting forth a lot of effort. This is a condensed version of the information.