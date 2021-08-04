ICU Nurse Dedicates COVID Patients’ Struggle Video to “All the People I Didn’t Save”

A Nashville intensive care unit (ICU) nurse posted a video dedicated to “all the people I didn’t save.” Last month, Makala Kuhr shared the video on Facebook with the caption “Thoughts from a Nurse.”

“They call us heroes, but heroes aren’t supposed to save lives, aren’t they?” The narrator, Kuhr, states early on in the video. “In the most unintimate ways, I conveyed the most intimate moments. Many of my loved ones would like to be in my shoes.”

The video continues with snatches of film that appear to be from ICU settings, in which doctors and nurses in extensive protective gear assist patients who are hooked up to ventilators. Kuhr’s narrative waxes lyrical about the emotional toll of her contacts with patients, as well as the dismal fact that death was often a welcome release for those suffering from COVID-19’s worst symptoms.

On Facebook, you can see posts, images, and more.

In a recent interview with CBS 42 News in Nashville, Kuhr discussed the video and everything that prompted her to make it.

The nurse explained, “I really thought back to everything and every fatality that I’ve seen this year.” “And we had nine deaths in one day, and I remember simply putting people in body bags, a lot of people in corpse bags,” says the narrator. At one point, it was like one a day.”

The theme of health care professionals being “heroes,” which runs throughout the video, came to Kuhr one day after a patient died, she added. Although the patient did not succumb to COVID-19, their death affected Kuhr in a way that caused her to ponder about the pandemic as a whole. This led to the development of the video, which has been viewed over 24,000 times.

Kuhr stated, “I don’t feel like a hero; I feel like I’m doing my job, and I’m not doing it very well.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, Davidson County in Nashville has experienced roughly 93,000 cases of COVID-19 and 961 deaths throughout the epidemic. These are the state’s second-highest numbers, trailing only Shelby County, home to Memphis, which has recorded almost 104,000 cases and 1,736 deaths.

The Centers of Excellence This is a condensed version of the information.