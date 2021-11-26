‘I Would Walk Out,’ says a viral video of a robot server at Denny’s.

After receiving over 470,000 views, a video of a robot serving food in a Denny’s restaurant has sparked online discussion.

Five days ago, TikTok user @miabellaceo tweeted a video showing the robot carrying plates of food over to built-in shelves.

As the robot server appeared from around the corner, the off-camera speaker stated, “Here comes breakfast.”

A waitress did accept their order and offer them coffee, according to the TikTok user, but the robot merely brought the meal.

Unsurprisingly, the usage of robots in restaurants has sparked heated debate, and this film is no exception.

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

@miabellaceo

I did offer the server a hot apple pie mini melt sample at Denny’s early in the morning.. original sound – Bob

“Never calls, never responds, always on time, no interpersonal relationship issues, never complains…i’m sold,” one user said.

“Do we no longer have to tip?” inquired another.

“Well, people abandon their jobs and don’t want to work any longer,” one TikTok user observed.

Others, on the other hand, were less enthusiastic about the usage of a robot at Denny’s, with one user writing: “I was going to leave. Nope. I don’t conduct business with you until you’re human.” Another said, “Boycott Denny’s.”

The employment of serving robots at Denny’s and other restaurants comes at a time when the United States is experiencing a countrywide labor shortage, with the food industry being particularly hard hit.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 4.3 million Americans departed their jobs in August, setting a new monthly high. Accommodation and food service workers accounted for 867,000 of the total.

The most recent statistics available, from September, reveals little change, with 863,000 jobs leaving the hospitality and food service industries.

Wages and benefits, childcare, chances in other industries, and concerns about mental and physical health are the most prevalent causes for the labor shortage, according to a 2021 study by Black Box Intelligence and Snagajob.

During the manpower scarcity, Denny’s isn’t the only company that has turned to robot runners. The Washington Newsday published an article in July about a Dallas restaurant that has hired two robot servers.

"I've had individuals tell me, 'Well, they're stealing people's jobs,'" says one restaurant patron.