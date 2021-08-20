I Want to Believe: An Increasing Number of People Believe That Some UFOs Are Alien Spacecraft

Is it possible that we are the only ones in the universe?

Humanity has wrestled with that subject for a long time, and new polling reveals that a rising percentage of people believe we aren’t.

According to a Gallup poll conducted from July 6 to 21, respondents were asked to choose whether some UFO sightings were alien spaceships visiting Earth from other planets or galaxies, or whether all UFO sightings can be explained by human activities on Earth or natural occurrences.

With 50% of those polled choosing this option, the most popular response was that they could all be explained by human activity or natural occurrences.

Around two-fifths of respondents (41%) believe some UFOs are alien spacecraft.

This is an increase over a poll taken in August of this year, when 33% felt some UFOs were alien spacecraft.

The percentage of those who believe all UFOs can be explained by human action or natural phenomena has likewise decreased, from 60% in 2019.

The survey of 1,007 individuals in the United States was performed in 2021, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

“With increasing mainstream news coverage of UFOs in recent years, and the government taking sightings more seriously, the thought that UFOs could be alien spacecraft doesn’t seem as far-fetched to Americans as it did even two years ago,” Gallup concluded with the polling.

“In the meantime, the government appears to be more focused on identifying whether the threat is coming from foreign countries rather than other planets, and half of Americans continue to believe that all such sightings have an Earth-based explanation.”

According to the polling conducted in 2021, men are more inclined than women to assume UFOs are alien spaceships.

Men were more likely than women to believe this, with 44 percent believing it to be the reality.

When it came to age groupings, 18 to 34-year-olds and 35 to 54-year-olds were more likely than those 55 and older to believe alien spacecraft could exist.

45 percent of people in those age ranges thought it was a possibility, while 37 percent of those 55 and older thought it was.

A highly anticipated US intelligence assessment on UFOs was issued earlier this year.

Only one of the 144 sightings of “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAP) was explained in this study.

There was no proof that these UAPs occurred, according to the investigation.