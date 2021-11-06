‘I voted against AOC,’ says GOP lawmaker who supports Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Representative Nicole Malliotakis, one of 13 House Republicans who voted in favor of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill late Friday, explained her vote by claiming it was in response to the “Squad” of progressives.

Six progressive Democratic lawmakers voted against the infrastructure bill, defying their party. They committed to their promise not to support the bill unless it was passed alongside the massive Build Back Better “human infrastructure” plan, which is still being drafted by Democrats.

After the vote, Nicole Malliotakis, a New York Republican, told Axios that the progressives’ opposition swayed her vote. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, was singled out.

“I was able to weaken their grip. They no longer have any clout “Malliotakis argued. “Tonight, I voted against AOC and the Squad,” she declared.

Progressives withheld their support for the bipartisan infrastructure measure in order for moderate Democrats to support Biden’s partisan Build Back Better reconciliation bill. While Biden and other Democratic leaders remain optimistic that the larger partisan funding bill will pass later this month, most progressive legislators have broken their vow not to support the bipartisan bill until it is enacted alongside the larger bill.

Malliotakis told Axios that she believes moderates would now “dramatically weaken” the Build Back Better plan. It might even “die totally” in the Senate, according to the Republican congresswoman.

Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Cori Bush of Missouri, and Jamaal Bowman of New York, in addition to Ocasio-Cortez, voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill. After Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib, and Pressley were first elected to Congress in 2018, the moniker “The Squad” was coined to refer to them. Bowman and Bush were added to their ranks after the 2020 election.

The Washington Newsday attempted to contact Ocasio-spokesperson Cortez’s for comment, but did not receive a response right away.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said she still expects the Build Back Better reconciliation package to pass before Thanksgiving. However, the specifics are still being worked out.

A handful of moderate House Democrats refused to support the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill unless they were first given the opportunity to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.