‘I Started to Cry’ as the Animal Shelter was overrun after rescuing 42 cats from one home.

A discount on cat adoptions is being offered by an animal shelter. A cat rescue mission turned into a massive undertaking.

The Evanston Animal Shelter in Evanston, Illinois, is attempting to rehome 35 cats rescued from a house that burned down in August of this year.

The shelter had received a call from the police department, asking them to come pick up “six or eight” animals. When they arrived, the situation “developed into an endeavour beyond anything we’d seen before,” according to a statement on the shelter’s website.

Over the course of four days, staff personnel dressed in protective suits and masks rescued 42 animals from the premises. In an interview with Fox 32 Chicago, the shelter’s feline director, Nancy Maize, described the residence as a hoarder dwelling.

“I stood there for a minute and saw all these faces looking at me, and I started to cry for a minute, and I turned around and said, ‘okay, this is really different from anything we’ve ever dealt with,” she told the television station about the moment the cats were discovered.

Seven of the 42 cats removed were sent to other organizations, while the remaining 35 remained in Evanston Animal Shelter’s care.

The cats’ health was then addressed by the shelter. The cats were taken to the vets over the next few weeks and months to be vaccinated, microchipped, spayed and neutered, and treated for eye and dental problems, among other things.

It also hired up a storefront to give the cats extra room to hang out in an environment free of cages. In a statement, the shelter states, “Helping them heal from the numerous traumas they’d suffered became our job.”

According to Fox 32 Chicago, the rescue mission has so far cost the shelter $25,000, thanks in part to needs like cat food (300 cans each week) and a lot of kitty litter.

The shelter is now rumored to be offering a $150 discount for two cats because the animals like to be together. The cats have all been given ice cream-themed names.

"Some have ongoing medical issues, while others are extremely shy and will require some assistance in settling into a new home, but.