‘I Pray You’re Listening,’ Julius Jones’ sister writes to Oklahoma Governor Brad Henry, urging him to halt the execution.

After the state ordered Julius Jones’ execution, his sister pleaded with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to spare his life.

On September 13, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to recommend that Jones’ death sentence be commuted. Stitt will make the final decision, and there is no timetable for the governor to respond to the board’s recommendation.

Jones’ execution was set for November 18 by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday, increasing the pressure on the Republican governor to intervene to save Jones’ life.

Antoinette Jones, Jones’ sister, is optimistic that the governor will commute her brother’s sentence to life in prison with the possibility of release. “All I can say to Governor Stitt is that I hope you’re paying attention to a couple of the board members you appointed,” the 36-year-old told This website.

“That you believe they made the proper decision and that you consider all evidence before ruling in Julius’ favor. Julius will not disappoint you once he is released.”

“My message to the governor is, I see the man that you are and I know that you desire change from the times you stepped in by pardoning individuals early on,” she said, referring to the hundreds of commutations the governor signed in his early days in office.

“I appreciate you being a fantastic governor in Oklahoma and for stating that you wanted to hear from the people.”

Jones, 41, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 1999 murder of businessman Paul Howell, but he has maintained his innocence and maintains he was framed. Thanks to a grassroots effort, a documentary series that investigated his innocence claim, and celebrity supporters like Kim Kardashian West, his case has gotten a lot of attention in recent years.

Cece Jones-Davis, the director of the Justice for Julius Jones campaign, expressed confidence that Stitt will intervene to prevent Jones’ execution.

“This is a man who has demonstrated time and time again in Oklahoma that he stands by his convictions,” she told this website. “He’s had to make some incredibly brave decisions in the past on a range of matters.

“As a result, I have evidence to support my belief in his ability to see. This is a condensed version of the information.