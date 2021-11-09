‘I Never See Anyone Here,’ says a man whose creepy apartment complex has sparked a flurry of theories.

TikToker Cody, also known as @atlcody on the app, thinks something unusual is going on in his apartment complex, and he’s chronicling it as “MenuGate.”

The multipart drama, which began with some seemingly benign take-out menus and quickly escalated to include covertly unoccupied units, abandoned automobiles, and a note from a previous tenant, has now captivated viewers. Since it was posted late last month, the first tape has received over 1.5 million views, as well as over 234,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

Cody’s first video began a few days after a worker from a nearby restaurant came to each unit’s front door and placed paper take-out menus in the crack. While this was not alarming in and of itself, he saw that flyers remained suspended in each unit’s doorframe for days, indicating that no one had been entering or exiting the units.

He says in the video, “They say the facility is filled, but I never see anyone here.” “Are you telling me that people live here, but no one on my floor has entered or exited their building in the last three days?” Cody is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and apparently resides in a large, fully occupied apartment complex—a claim backed up by the present situation of the city’s rental market. Cody lives in a prized region of Atlanta where housing is in high demand, as he mentions in a later video.

“Demand for rental homes… continues to outstrip availability, and prices have remained growing significantly,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in August. Furthermore, the city experienced “the sixth-strongest increase among the nation’s 50 major metro regions,” owing to “high occupancy.” Cody’s enigma becomes even stranger in light of this. Five days after the menus were placed in the doors, a follow-up video indicates that the vast majority of them are still in the same spot. He says, “I don’t get it.” “I reside in a desirable market in a decent section of town. My building is quite nice, especially considering the price.” “How come they’re empty? Or does everyone just go on a week-long vacation?” When Cody looks around his building’s parking garage the next day, he notices that the number of automobiles has increased. This is a condensed version of the information.