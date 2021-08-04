‘I Just Want a Chance,’ says a father of five who needs lung and heart transplants to live after contracting COVID.

After fighting for his life in the ICU for nearly four months after developing COVID-19, an Oklahoma father of five is in need of double-lung and heart transplants.

Brian Karnes, 47, his wife Rebekah, and their five daughters all tested positive for the virus in March, according to KFOR. Brian was admitted to INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City’s intensive care unit less than a week after becoming ill.

Rebekah, a nurse practitioner, stated his lungs were weakening and his oxygenation wasn’t holding up.

Brian’s lungs were unable to expand due to COVID-19, which resulted in right-sided heart failure. He’s been on a ventilator for the most of his life, and he’ll need double lung and heart transplants to survive without it.

Brian told KFOR from his hospital bed, “I just want a chance.”

He had been on an ECMO treatment, according to Rebekah, in which blood is withdrawn from a person’s body, oxygenated, and then reintroduced. The idea is to bypass the lungs and help patients breathe, but Rebekah admitted that she was worried about the outcome.

“There were multiple instances during this process when we could have absolutely lost him,” Rebekah added. “At times, it’s been just terrifying.”

Despite the fact that both Brian and Rebekah work in the medical field, neither of them was vaccinated. They didn’t feel the need to get vaccinated, according to Rebekah, because they usually had televisits and followed other rules like wearing masks and social separation.

Rebekah now says that taking the vaccine is “definitely something that has been a conversation starter for us.”

She stated, “We still don’t know where any of it originated from.” “We have no idea how he got sick.”

“I don’t want to give up,” Brian told KFOR with the help of a valve. He’s in physical therapy and trying to get up, but the transplants should help him a lot.

“All he wants is a chance,” Rebekah explained.

COVID-19 is affecting other families in the United States in a similar way, with a family member or numerous family members in the hospital after getting the virus.

