‘I hope your F***ing Family Dies,’ GOP Lawmaker Threatens After Infrastructure Vote

Following his vote in favor of a bipartisan infrastructure bill, Republican Michigan Representative Fred Upton received a threatening message, saying, “I hope everyone in your f***ing family dies.”

Late last Friday, Upton was one of 13 House Republicans who voted in favor of a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure. In August, the bill had already passed the Senate with Republican support. Hard-line Republicans suggested individuals who voted for it should be kicked out of the Republican Party for assisting President Joe Biden in passing his agenda.

“I hope you die,” the caller continued after referring to Upton as a “traitor.” I wish your entire f***ing family perishes.” The caller continued to scream obscenities at Upton, describing him as “stupider” than Biden.

While speaking with CNN anchorman Anderson Cooper on Monday, Upton played the message. The call, according to Upton, was not from one of his constituents. The voicemail was left by a man from South Carolina. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Republican, voted in support of the bill as well.

“We’ve seen a genuine decline in civility here,” Upton said Cooper, who highlighted that threatening voicemails have become more common. “I’m worried about my employees.” These calls are being taken. They’re a danger to them.” Some legislative workers, according to Upton, are in their early twenties.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, tweeted the office phone numbers of the 13 House Republicans after the House vote on Friday.

“These are the 13 ‘Republicans’ that gave over their voting cards to [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi to pass Joe Biden’s Communist takeover of America through so-called infrastructure,” Greene tweeted on Saturday.

Republican Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert referred to the 13 as Republicans In Name Only in a tweet on November 5th (RINOs).

She tweeted, “RINOS just passed this ridiculous $1.2 trillion ‘infrastructure’ bill.” “Pelosi lacked the votes in her own party to pass this nonsense. It’s time to call out these phony Republicans by name and hold them accountable.” “Republicans who voted for the Democrats’ socialist spending measure are the very reason why Americans don’t trust Congress,” Republican Arizona Representative Andy Biggs tweeted later that evening. Former President Donald Trump also chastised Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republicans for the bill’s bipartisan approval on Sunday.

“It’s very unfortunate that the RINOs control both the House and the Senate. This is a condensed version of the information.