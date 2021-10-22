‘I Have The Freedom to Kill You With My COVID,’ Biden mocks vaccine skeptics.

During a CNN presidential town hall on Thursday night, Democratic Vice President Joe Biden insulted vaccine skeptics. “I have the freedom to murder you with my COVID,” Biden joked, imitating a skeptic. During the event, Anderson Cooper, the moderator, asked Biden about reports that emergency responders in various cities were refusing to comply with city vaccine mandates. Cooper pressed Biden on whether such employees should be dismissed, encouraged to work from home, or permitted to maintain their employment.

Biden stated that his administration resorted to mandates after finding that alternative methods of encouraging mass immunization were ineffective.

Despite this, Biden expressed concern about two things: anti-vaccination campaigners’ “gross disinformation” and those who try to make vaccines a “political freedom issue.”

"With my COVID, I have the freedom to murder you," Biden added. "Come on," she says. This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.