“I have no responsibility,” Fauci said in response to Rand Paul’s accusation that he is to blame for COVID’s emergence.

After Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul accused him for COVID-19’s inception during a tense Thursday session with the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, infectious diseases specialist Anthony Fauci claimed, “I have no culpability.”

Paul accused Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), of financing gain of function (GoF) research at the start of their conversation. The US government stopped federal entities from sponsoring such research in October 2014.

Fauci has disputed that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has ever financed GoF research. He has also stated that he cannot be convinced that labs did not mislead about using NIAID monies for such research.

“Your continued denials, on the other hand, are not only a stain on your reputation, but a clear and present danger to the country and the globe,” Paul told Fauci. “And here you are, sitting.” hesitant to take any efforts to prevent gain of function research from maybe unleashing an even more dangerous virus.” Fauci retorted that the NIAID hasn’t sponsored any research that meets the US government’s criteria of GoF.

Paul responded by claiming that a section characterizing GoF research as “a type of research that alters a biological agent so that it gives new or improved activity to that agent” was recently removed from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) website, which the NIAID is part of.

The NIH removed the section on October 20 and replaced it with one about “increased potential pandemic pathogen” research. “Research that may reasonably be expected to develop, transfer, or exploit potential pandemic infections resulting from the improvement of a pathogen’s transmissibility and/or virulence in humans,” according to P3CO. “Defining away gain of function… claiming it doesn’t exist because you modify the term,” Paul charged Fauci and the NIH. To try to cover your arse, you’ve changed the definition on your website.” A “preponderance of evidence” now points to COVID-19 arising from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to Paul (WIV). However, no clear evidence has been found indicating the virus originated in the WIV lab.

