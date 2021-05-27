‘I Have Done Nothing Wrong,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene says of her Holocaust remarks.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene defended her comparison of mask regulations to Nazi Germany’s treatment of Jews, claiming that she was more in touch with everyday people’s concerns than her detractors.

The Georgia congresswoman has sparked a firestorm after drawing a comparison between House COVID safety protocols and how Jews were forced to “wear a gold star” and then “placed in trains and taken to death chambers in Nazi Germany.”

Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, termed the remarks “appalling,” but did not call for her to face disciplinary action.

Greene has also been chastised by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who claims that the uneasiness with which her remarks have been received inside her own party has alienated her from the Republican Party.

Greene, however, claimed in an interview with Real America’s Voice presenter Steve Bannon, “They fear me because they know I’m with the people.” “I am not a politician,” she says, a statement that her critics are likely to agree with.

Greene then went after “the establishment,” the Democrats, the media, and those inside her own party, boasting that her America First rallies “are pulling thousands of people.”

On Wednesday, she told the former White House strategist, “I’ve done nothing wrong.” “I literally haven’t done anything wrong.”

“The only thing I have done that they are offended by is that I walk in every single day and speak exactly as real Americans speak at their kitchen tables, when they are on break at work, and how genuine Americans interact to one another,” she said, adding, “I refuse to back down.”

Her line of thought shifted to the Civil Rights Movement, during which “racism was eradicated.” She also stated that the GOP “has to stand up against the bigotry that is continually propagated by the Democrats through the media,” however she did not elaborate on how this can be accomplished.

An online petition demanding for her expulsion from the House has gathered more than 100,000 signatures, putting her future in jeopardy. However, it is improbable that a two-thirds majority of Republican MPs would vote to remove her.

The Democrats have demanded that she be expelled from the House, though expulsion is a rare occurrence, occurring just once every several years. This is a condensed version of the information.