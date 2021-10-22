‘I Don’t Need Crazy Getting in the Way,’ GOP Gov. Chris Sununu said of anti-vaxxers.

Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, a Republican, has attacked anti-vaxxers in his own party, saying that wild conspiracy ideas must be put to rest.

Sununu discussed the need to dispel Republican disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett on Thursday night.

“I’ve got a lot on my plate,” he explained, “and I don’t need anything ridiculous getting in the way.”

Burnett next showed a series of video clips of Republican congressmen and legislators discussing various conspiracy theories, many of which involved foreign powers or pharmaceutical companies being in control.

“I’ve seen studies on blood clots in other nations,” one legislator explained. While conspiracy theorists frequently mention the possibility of blood clots, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that the chance of acquiring a clot is extremely unlikely.

According to reports, the vaccination vials included “a living thing with tentacles” that “moves around, raises itself up, and even appears to be self-aware.”

When asked how to get the people of New Hampshire vaccinated in the midst of these conspiracy theories, Sununu told Burnett that the anti-vaxxers needed to be shut down.

“When madness knocks on the door, you have no choice but to slam it shut. That’s all, that’s all there is to it “Sununu declared his opinion. “There’s simply no room for misinformation, insane conspiracy theories, and all that sort of foolishness.” “It doesn’t matter whose party you belong to; we’ll fight it every time because we have a big job to do,” the governor stated.

Sununu also stated that as the seasons change, COVID-19 infections are anticipated to grow among the unvaccinated.

“There’s little doubt that COVID will worsen as we enter the fall and now winter surges. We need people to be vaccinated, receive their boosters, and have testing available to them “‘I told Burnett,’ he said.

Over the last week, New Hampshire has had the eighth-highest COVID case rate in the US, with over 130,000 cases since the pandemic began.

While Sununu has previously declared that he will not impose any vaccine mandates in New Hampshire, he has frequently clashed with Republican legislators over vaccine distribution. This is a condensed version of the information.