‘I am quitting and I despise this job,’ a McDonald’s employee writes on the drive-thru window, sparking a debate.

On Monday, Great Ape Dad, a Twitter user, shared a photo of a notice hanging at his local McDonald’s drive-thru. “We are closed because I am quitting and I despise this job,” the notice reads. The tweet soon went viral, with over 180,000 likes as of now, and has since generated a heated debate.

Photo taken at our neighborhood McDonald’s.

June 14, 2021 — Great Ape Dad (@GreatApeDad)

According to the original poster’s Twitter account, he and his wife were on their way to McDonald’s to order the popular BTS meal when they came upon the sign. He tweeted Monday night, “My wife just wanted a BTS supper, and I got a viral tweet in exchange.”

The photo of the sign rapidly went viral, with many people expressing their displeasure with the employee’s behavior as well as making jokes about the sign.

At first sight, it appears that many users backed the employee’s courageous decision.

One user in full favor of the resignation remarked, “As someone who works at one, congrats to that person for sticking up for themselves and getting out of that s*** show.”

“Can’t blame them; working in fast food is a nightmare,” said another. “It isn’t worth the money we are paid for all the nonsense we have to put up with.”

“Man, I would’ve loved to roll up and be like ‘YES GIRL YOU QUIT’ and then drive away into the night,” joked another.

But as people quickly began to flood the comments with their support and share their own experiences working in fast food, others were quick to argue that no amount of money could make someone “love” their fast food job.

