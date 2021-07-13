Husky is protected by a dog collar from a fatal gunshot.

Last week, a dog owner was relieved to learn that her husky’s collar had saved his life. According to KSL-TV, the dog was shot in the neck, and the owner believes the dog would have died if she hadn’t been wearing her collar.

Coconut, Carly Kendall’s dog, was dubbed a “adventurer” by her.

Kendall told a local TV station, “She can dig under anything, climb over anything, and fit under anything.” “She’s a real Houdini.”

Coconut and her brother Axel, true to their adventurous nature, dug a hole beneath their garden fence and escaped last Wednesday. Coconut, thankfully, was wearing a GPS collar that allowed Kendall to trace her whereabouts. When Kendall saw Coconut and Axel had vanished, she checked the app to see where the dogs had gone. But she became concerned when she noticed that Coconut’s location didn’t change as the app reloaded.

“Normally, we get, ‘This is where she is,’ and by the time it updates again, she’s a mile away because she’s just sprinting, but she wasn’t moving,” Kendall explained.

Kendall discovered Coconut “covered in blood” by the side of the road. Coconut was shot with a shotgun by a rancher after she and Axel pursued the rancher’s sheep into the pasture. She initially assumed her dog had been hit by a car.

According to KSL-TV, the pellets “went through Coconut’s neck, through her back, and out her side.” Fortunately, the collar deflected several shells that would have otherwise struck the dog’s neck. Coconut was stitched up and is likely to recover completely.

In the state of Utah, what happened to Coconut is lawful.

According to Utah Carry Laws, a person has the authority to shoot a dog that is witnessed “attacking, pursuing, or worrying” his livestock. Furthermore, a gun owner does not need to wait for the dog to bite before shooting.

A man’s sheep were hit and killed by a train in 2005, according to the Deseret News, after a dog pursued them to nearby train lines. Only eight sheep survived the attack, and when the dog came the next day to hunt down the remaining survivors, the sheep owner shot and killed the dog.

as a result of This is a condensed version of the information.