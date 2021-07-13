Husband was accidentally shot dead by his wife as he attempted to enter the house through the back door.

A man was fatally shot by his wife as he attempted to enter the rear door of their California home.

According to NBC, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a woman who claimed she had accidently shot her husband in the 2500 block of Camino de las Palmas on Monday, July 12.

Deputies attending to the site eventually discovered the man’s body at the back of the house, who has not been identified.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s homicide unit’s Lt. Tom Seiver told NBC that there is no more danger to the public and that deputies are certain there are no outstanding suspects in the incident.

Later that night, one person was apprehended but not arrested. The shooting’s circumstances are still being investigated.

The San Diego Union-Tribune quoted Lt. Mike Arens as saying, “According to sources, he was trying to go in the back door.”

The Sheriff’s Department of San Diego County has been contacted for an update.

Deputies shot an armed man who was apparently suicidal just a few streets away about the same time as the event.

On Monday around 6:15 p.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a lady reporting that her son may have cut himself at an address in the 2100 block of Camino de Las Palmas.

When deputies arrived on the scene, a second lady said the man, Shane Felix, 34, was suicidal but hadn’t cut himself, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Ted Greenawald.

Three deputies arrived at Felix’s house shortly before 6:30 p.m. to speak with him.

Felix allegedly retrieved a weapon from inside his jacket when they approached, forcing the three deputies to open fire, according to Lt. Michael Blevins.

Felix was rushed to the hospital with many gunshot wounds, none of which are believed to be life threatening.

Following his release from the hospital, Felix was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The names of the deputies involved in the shooting will be released in the coming days, according to Blevins.

