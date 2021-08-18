Husband of cancer patient is enraged that “dumbass” unvaccinated people are occupying hospital beds.

After an influx of COVID patients caused the hospital to run out of space, the husband of a stage four cancer patient appealed with anti-vaxxers to let his wife go home early.

Jason Arena, aka @speakthetruth101, published the video on TikTok on August 5 and it has now received over four million views.

“I just had a quick question concerning the COVID virus, not getting vaccinated, and then racing to the hospital after you acquire it. He began, “Because this s**t is out of hand.”

Arena continued with an incident about his wife, who had needed treatment a week before but had been discharged days early to make way for COVID patients, many of whom were unvaccinated.

“I had to take my wife to the hospital last week. She has stage four breast cancer, and I had to bring her in to have some fluid drained because she was experiencing some symptoms. She was in discomfort and had been there for two days,” he explained.

“On the third day, she should have stayed one or two more days,” he continued, “but on the third day, instead of draining her fluid and doing what they wanted to do, they told us she had to be home because they had no room left in the hospital due to COVID.”

The TikTok user then went on to wonder why those who don’t believe in COVID or the vaccine suddenly believe in the disease’s seriousness and treatment.

"Here's my question: right present, 99 percent of everyone in the hospital with COVID is unvaccinated. If you truly believe that COVID isn't real, that it's not a huge concern, and that you don't need to receive the vaccine, you're absolutely correct. I won't dispute with you about that, but I will argue with you about rushing to the hospital as soon as you catch the illness. Why should you trust the medical community to keep you from having it?