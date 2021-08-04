Hurricane Season Could Be Worse Than Expected, With More Storms Predicted

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its Atlantic Hurricane Season estimate on Wednesday, with a higher number of projected named storms and hurricanes than in May’s forecast.

Forecasters estimate 15 to 21 named storms, with wind speeds of 39 mph or more, including seven to ten hurricanes, according to a news release from the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (winds of 74 mph or greater).

Three to five of the seven to ten probable hurricanes, according to the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, might become category 3, 4, or 5, with winds of 111 mph or higher.

“NOAA scientists forecast a 65 percent chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season in 2021. In the news release, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center stated, “There is a 25% possibility of a near-normal season and a 10% risk of a below-normal season.”

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center predicted 13 to 20 named storms and six to ten hurricanes before the start of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season in May, showing an increase in Wednesday’s update.

In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center predicted a 60% likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season and a 30% chance of a near-normal season.

Five named storms have already formed this season, according to the most current report, and these storms are included in the mid-season outlook.

“After a record-breaking start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season shows no indications of slowing down as it approaches the peak months ahead,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. “NOAA will continue to offer the science and services that are critical to keeping communities prepared for any hazardous storm,” said the agency.

“The Atlantic Hurricane Season technically stretches from June through November, and we are now into the peak months of the season,” Matthew Rosencrans, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said during a virtual webinar presenting the mid-season prediction.

Rosencrans also pointed out that Hurricane Elsa, which hit Florida on July 7, was the earliest fifth named storm ever recorded.

“For the rest of the year, a combination of competing oceanic and atmospheric variables favors above-average activity. This is a condensed version of the information.