Hurricane Nicholas is preparing to pound the Texas coast before heading for Houston, which is already vulnerable.

Hurricane Nicholas’ winds and floods are expected to hit the Texas Coastal Bend late Monday night or early Tuesday, bringing torrential rains and gusts to the area devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced late Monday that Tropical Storm Nicholas had strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane and was expected to make landfall near midnight along the Texas coast.

Nicholas’ sustained winds have reached 75 mph, which is the minimum required to be classified as a Category 1 hurricane.

Nicholas has also wreaked havoc on the Texas coastline and into southwest Louisiana, posing a life-threatening storm surge.

Nicholas’ sustained winds have grown to 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 10 p.m. CT advisory, and it is predicted to make landfall in Matagorda Bay in Texas. After that, the storm is forecast to veer northeast, affecting the whole Texas coastline along its path.

This is comparable to the path taken by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Harvey blasted into the same portion of Texas in 2017 as a Category 4 hurricane, then headed toward Houston, where it meandered over the Bayou City and poured 60 inches of rain in some areas in only two days. Harvey is still remembered as one of the worst rainstorms in American history.]

Nicholas isn’t predicted to be as bad, but the rain it’s projected to bring along the Texas coast might be dangerous.