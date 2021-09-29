Hurricane names are running out for forecasters (Again).

For the second year in a row, the official list of Atlantic storm names is about to run out, with only two remaining.

The 2021 hurricane season is off to a “record-breaking” start, with 19 named storms already formed in the Atlantic basin.

“Teresa is the 19th storm to form in the Atlantic Hurricane Season of 2021, which is significantly higher than average. By September 24, there have only been eight designated storms in the last 30 years, according to AccuWeather.

Ida, the most prominent, wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast and the East Coast at the end of August and the start of this month.

Hurricane Sam is presently churning off the shore of the Caribbean, while Teresa, a subtropical storm that formed off the coast of Bermuda on Friday, has already weakened.

According to the National Hurricane Center, an area of low pressure west of the Cape Verde Islands has a 90% chance of developing into a “tropical depression or tropical storm” in the next 48 hours.

A second storm close by has a 50% chance of turning into a cyclone. If these two form, the 2021 list of 21 names will be exhausted, leaving only Victor and Wanda, as the list excludes the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z.

If that happens, the alternate list of names, which includes Adria, Braylen, Caridad, and Deshawn, will have to be used. It appears likely with two months until hurricane season closes on November 30.

“After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season shows no indications of relenting as it reaches the peak months ahead,” said Rick Spinrad, administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Alternative hurricane names for 2021

The Greek alphabet was employed to name the new weather systems in 2020, resulting in a total of 30 storms being named. Only twice before, in 2005 and 2020, has this happened. Two of the nine alphabetical words used last year, Eta and Iota, had to be retired due to their lethal nature.

Following a record-breaking hurricane season in 2020, the Hurricane Committee of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to abandon the usage of Greek names in favor of official back-up lists for the Atlantic and eastern North Pacific basins.

