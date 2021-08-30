Hurricane Ida’s Winds Have Been Downgraded to a Tropical Storm, and Rain Is Expected in Over a Dozen States.

Parts of Louisiana, including major towns like New Orleans and Baton Rouge, were hammered for almost 16 hours after Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane around noon on Sunday, before Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm. In portions of Mississippi, high winds and floods were also reported.

According to a chart from Weather.com, Ida is now poised to continue on a northeast route from Louisiana to New England, threatening nearly a dozen states with severe winds and potential flooding.

As it passes across Mississippi on Monday, the tropical storm is projected to weaken further into a tropical depression. Its remnants could reach sections of northern Alabama and Tennessee by Tuesday, with flooding in Georgia and the Florida Panhandle conceivable. Wednesday might have an impact on Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, and a tiny portion of Ohio.

By Friday, Ida will have passed through Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, according to the map.

As it advances further inland, Tropical Storm #Ida continues to weaken. Winds have slowed to 45 miles per hour. Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings are still in effect.

Our live coverage will continue throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/TxAu1t3kKB

30 August 2021 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel)

Winds of 45 to 65 mph were blowing in portions of Mississippi on Monday, with forecasts calling for 4 to 8 inches of rain. As the tropical storm progresses, flash flooding and tornadoes are also a threat.

Ida caused significant damage throughout vast regions of Louisiana while it was still a hurricane. Over a million power outages were recorded across the state, with an additional 131,000 in neighboring Mississippi. All of New Orleans was said to be without power at one point when the storm knocked down the city’s eight power transmitters.

Entergy Ida’s “catastrophic intensity,” according to Louisiana, one of the state’s main power providers. By Sunday, generators were said to be the only source of power in New Orleans. Customers were told by Entergy that, based on previous storms of similar strength, it could take weeks to fully restore electricity.

In the aftermath of This is a condensed version of the information.