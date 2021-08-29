Hurricane Ida will hit in the “very worst place” and will be “most definitely” stronger than Katrina.

Officials are warning that Hurricane Ida, which is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, might be among the worst storms to hit the state in the last 170 years, with one expert predicting that it could top Hurricane Katrina from 2005 in terms of force.

Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami, told the Associated Press that Ida will “most definitely” be stronger than Katrina in an interview with the AP.

That storm, for example, was a Category 3 storm with winds of 127 mph, but Ida is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the Category 5 threshold.

While Ida is smaller than Katrina, another significant feature will aggravate its potential for enormous destruction: its attack angle.

“Ida will undoubtedly outperform Katrina, and by a significant margin,” McNoldy said. “Moreover, the brunt of the hurricane will pass over New Orleans and Baton Rouge, which were hit by Katrina’s weaker side.”

When Hurricane Katrina impacted Louisiana in 2005, it came from the Gulf of Mexico, according to McNoldy. Katrina was able to reach areas like New Orleans and stayed longer due of its enormity. Katrina’s devastation in New Orleans, on the other hand, was mostly man-made, as the major issue began when the city’s levees collapsed. The parts of the hurricane that struck the city were not even the most powerful.

Meanwhile, Ida is on her way from the southeast. While its range is limited, its most dangerous parts are expected to pass straight over major cities such as New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s capital.

Another expert dubbed Ida’s course “the just absolute worst site for a hurricane,” citing the potential for billions of dollars in damage to these significant industrial sectors and the interruption of important economic activity in the region.

“It is expected to track over the industrial corridor between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, which is one of the country’s most crucial infrastructure regions,” meteorologist Jeff Masters told the Associated Press. “You’re probably going to shut down barge traffic on the Mississippi River for several weeks.”

Governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards