Hurricane Ida Live Updates: Storm knocks out power in New Orleans; at least one person is killed.

As Hurricane Ida continues her catastrophic path into Louisiana on Monday morning, over a million people have lost power and at least one person has died.

Ida arrived in the United States on Sunday, flooding the barrier island of Grand Isle and ripping off the roofs of structures in the Port Fourchon area. The hurricane then churned into the wetlands of far southern Louisiana, placing over two million people in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, which had a massive power loss, in jeopardy.

Ida made landfall in southern Louisiana early on Monday with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), down from Category 4 winds on Sunday. The storm is expected to lessen swiftly throughout the morning, but forecasters warn that it is still dangerous.

Ida has been linked to at least one death.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office verified one death after responding to a complaint of someone being injured by a fallen tree at a property in Prairieville, just outside of Baton Rouge.

The victim has not been identified by the office, but we will update you as soon as we learn more.

As hazardous winds and water grip the state early this morning, millions of people are expecting to be impacted by Hurricane Ida, and some towns in Louisiana remain powerless.

