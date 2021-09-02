Hurricane Ida Live Updates: Flash Flood Warnings As Hurricane Remnants Hit Northeastern States

Torrential rain from Hurricane Ida’s remnants forced New York City to declare a state of emergency early Thursday, as streets and subways were flooded beyond capacity. Online videos show subway users standing on seats in water-filled cars, as well as vehicles submerged up to their windows on main highways throughout the city.

The National Weather Service in New York issued its first-ever flash flood warnings in the region on Wednesday night, a warning intended for “very uncommon scenarios” in which “a high threat to human life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood is occurring or will occur soon.”

Ida is also wreaking havoc on the mid-Atlantic states, with at least two tornadoes, strong winds, and torrential rains that have collapsed the roof of a USPS office in New Jersey and are threatening to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania.

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida is still wreaking havoc on the mid-Atlantic states this morning, with flash floods sweeping through much of New York and New Jersey, bringing much of the region to a halt.

