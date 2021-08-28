Hurricane Ida Live Cam: Follow the Preparations in New Orleans and the Gulf Coast as the Storm Approaches.

Residents along the Gulf Coast are bracing for Hurricane Ida, which is strengthening and is predicted to make landfall as a dangerous, potentially catastrophic storm along the Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines on Sunday. Flooding, severe winds, storm surges, and potentially tornadoes are expected from Lake Charles to Mobile.

On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s damage in the same section of the Gulf, Ida is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 or 4 storm on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Ida was upgraded to a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 100 mph as of 1 p.m. CT on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) will issue its next forecast at 4 p.m. Category 3 storms have sustained winds of at least 111 mph, while Category 4 storms have sustained winds of at least 130 mph.

When it reaches the coast of Louisiana, Storm Ida is predicted to be an extremely hazardous major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. “Within the Storm Surge Warning region, there is a risk of life-threatening storm surge inundation on Sunday along the shores of Louisiana and Mississippi.”

Meteorologists think Ida will make landfall in Plaquemines Parish on Saturday afternoon and then continue north into New Orleans. Officials in the parishes of Plaquemines, Terrebonne, Jefferson, Lafourche, and St. Charles have ordered mandatory evacuations, albeit only parts of Plaquemines Parish are affected.

There are no mandatory evacuations in place in New Orleans. Even though Ida poses a “dramatic threat” to New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Friday that “time is not on our side… the city cannot order a mandatory evacuation because we don’t have the time.”

Here’s a live feed from New Orleans, where you can see the winds and rain as they reach the city on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, here’s the sight in Biloxi, Mississippi, roughly an hour to the east, where severe gusts and heavy rainfall are expected.

Governors John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, Tate Reeves of Mississippi, and Kay Ivey of Alabama have all proclaimed a state of emergency. This is a condensed version of the information.