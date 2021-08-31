Hurricane Ida Causes Havoc in Louisiana Google searches for ‘Hotels That Allow Dogs’ have increased by 2,700%.

Hurricane Ida has wreaked havoc in some parts of the south, prompting citizens to turn to Google to learn more about how to weather the storm.

Since Hurricane Ida hit on August 29, one of the most popular Google searches among Louisiana residents has been “which hotels will allow dogs,” a question that has been searched at a rate of 2,700 percent.

“How long can you run a generator,” “urgent care near me,” “any stores open near me,” and “if you can operate a generator” are all common searches in Louisiana.

The following are some of the most frequently asked questions about Hurricane Ida:

“Can a fridge go without power for a long time?”

; “how long will food remain in the freezer without power?” ; “how long will food last in the fridge without power?” ; “how long will New Orleans be without power?” ; and “how many people in Louisiana are without power?”

Hurricane Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday, but high gusts, flooding, and torrential rains are still expected in the coming days. Residents in many Louisiana cities, including New Orleans, have been advised not to return until further notice.

On Instagram, NOLA Ready, the city of New Orleans’ emergency preparedness campaign, said, “There is widespread debris, power remains down, and emergency services are trying to respond to those remaining in the city.” “When it is safe to return home, we will notify you.”

FEMA and more than 5,000 National Guard members from multiple states are currently deployed to the Gulf Coast to assist with search and rescue operations, as well as service restoration and debris clearance.

Biden said that federal efforts are focused on “surveying the damage and guaranteeing access to electricity, water, and mobile phone service” in an interview with the Associated Press on Monday.

“If we can, we’ll provide you everything you need,” Biden stated. “The people of Louisiana and Mississippi have a strong will to survive. But it is at times like these that we can clearly see the government’s ability to respond to the needs of the people, if the government is prepared and responsive.”

Meagan Gauthier, an entrepreneur and engineer presently visiting family in Mississippi, spoke about Hurricane Ida’s destruction. She also has Louisiana relatives. This is a condensed version of the information.