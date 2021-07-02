Hurricane Elsa threatens the coast, and rescuers are concerned that a damaged condo could collapse.

On Friday, Hurricane Elsa is causing new anxieties in Surfside, Florida, as the storm might stymie rescue efforts at the partially fallen condo building and potentially cause it to collapse further.

Elsa was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane on Friday morning. According to an advisory sent on Twitter by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), “interests in Florida should monitor Elsa’s progress and updates to the forecast.”

Here are the Key Messages for the Special Advisory for Hurricane #Elsa as of 830 a.m. AST. Over the following few hours, hurricane conditions are expected to extend through areas of the southern Leeward Islands. At 11 a.m. AST, the next comprehensive advisory will be issued. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for more information pic.twitter.com/Ydr80QKK0W

— July 2, 2021, National Hurricane Center (@NHC Atlantic)

The National Hurricane Center noted, “There is a possibility of storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts in the Florida Keys and sections of the Florida Peninsula early next week.”

Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia have all issued hurricane warnings. Heavy rain was forecast on Friday over the Windward and Leeward Islands, as well as during the weekend in Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Jamaica.

According to Weather.com, search and rescue teams have already been removed from the scene of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South in Surfside on June 24.

“Any bad strong wind may potentially bring down the remaining section of that building,” T.J. Lyon, chair of Florida’s Statewide Emergency Response Plan, told Weather.com on Wednesday.

“Any poor weather will have a huge impact on the incident scene,” Lyon warned.

The death toll in Surfside has risen to 18, with 145 people still missing as of Thursday. Other impediments have hampered rescue efforts, such as a fire beneath the debris that forced rescuers to abandon their attempt to save a trapped woman within the building.

With a hurricane on the way, emergency responders are ready to evacuate the area and seek shelter until further notice.

Miami-Dade Emergency Management Director Frank Rollason told Weather.com Wednesday afternoon, “We will make plans for our first responders to be located in a secure position within a reasonable time period to allow them to suspend operations and locate their equipment in a safe location.”

