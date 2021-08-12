Hunter Biden’s laptop video has sparked a flood of jokes and outrage.

Hunter Biden has come under criticism once more following the publication of a video purporting to show the president’s son telling a lady that Russians had taken one of his laptops for blackmail purposes.

Hunter Biden tells an anonymous sex worker in January 2019 about an incident the previous year, when he was passed out in a pool in Las Vegas and a computer was stolen from him by Russian drug traffickers, according to a recording acquired by the Daily Mail.

In the months leading up to his father Joe Biden’s election in 2020, a number of negative reports surfaced when Hunter Biden allegedly left a separate laptop at a Delaware repair shop—an occurrence he claims he does not recall. According to the Daily Mail, the footage from January 2019 was shot on the Delaware laptop.

If Hunter Biden’s description of the 2018 event is correct, he lost three computers containing sensitive data: one in Las Vegas, one in Delaware, and one that was purportedly confiscated by federal officials.

During the video, which lasts 3 minutes and 40 seconds, he says, “They have tapes of me doing this.” According to the Mail, Hunter Biden told the lady, “They have films of me performing crazy f***** sex f*****.”

“Would they try to extort money from you?” she wondered. “Yeah, in some ways, yeah,” Hunter Biden said.

The Mail story on social media has sparked debate among conservative commentators and lawmakers. Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, reposted the article and mentioned major Democratic lawmakers implicated in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Don’t be concerned, America! Hearings will be held by “Feng Feng”Swalwell and “Adam the Schiff”! Bob Mueller will be reinstated and given $35 million to look into the RUSSIAN COLLUSION! Hunter Biden claims RUSSIANS seized his laptop in a video https://t.co/t1ARLhg0hc courtesy of @MailOnline

August 12, 2021 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee)

“Don’t be concerned, America! Hearings will be held by ‘Feng Feng’ Swalwell and ‘Adam the Schiff,’ he tweeted.

“Bob Mueller will be reinstated, and he will be granted $35 million to investigate the RUSSIAN COLLUSION!” Huckabee continued, alluding to the investigation into allegations of Russian electoral meddling in the United States.

“Will someone please tell Hunter Biden to,” Nick Adams, a writer and creator of the organization 1FlagUSA, tweeted. This is a condensed version of the information.