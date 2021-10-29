Hunger strikers confront Joe Manchin over fossil fuel emissions.

Hunger strikers addressed Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) earlier this week for his ties to the fossil fuel industry and refusal to support potentially transformative climate change legislation.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden will travel to Glasgow, Scotland for COP26, a critical United Nations climate summit. By the time he arrives at the conference, he hopes to have passed the most comprehensive climate legislation ever enacted in the United States, with $555 billion in financial incentives aimed at boosting renewable energy and a tax break worth up to $12,500 for people who purchase an electric vehicle.

The plan also includes funding for climate adaption measures in the face of natural disasters like wildfires, as well as the creation of a new “citizen climate corps” that will employ 300,000 people. The new legislation is part of the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act.

However, two moderate Democrats, Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), have expressed opposition to aspects of Biden’s plan and have refused to vote for it in the Senate to make it law. Both senators oppose the $3.5 trillion number, and Manchin also opposes a section in the plan that allocates $150 billion to the phase-out of fossil fuels.

Manchin, a strong Democrat who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, has extensive links to the fossil fuel sector. Enersystems Inc., a coal brokerage firm he formed in 1988, has stock worth between $1 million and $5 million. According to his Senate financial disclosure report, he received over half a million dollars in dividends from Enersystems in 2020.

Abby Leedy, a 20-year-old activist, approached Manchin after the senator spoke at the Economic Club of D.C. on Tuesday.

"Does the fossil fuel industry have anything to do with you stalling essential climate legislation right now?" Leedy, who is in a wheelchair, asks Manchin. "No, honey," Manchin responds, "we're working on climate."

"I'm going to grow up in a horrible climate," Leedy adds.