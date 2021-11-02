Hunger strike leader calls Joe Biden ‘cowardly’ for bowing to Manchin’s fossil fuel donors.

A 20-year-old climate activist who confronted Sen. Joe Manchin outside the White House while on hunger strike in protest of the Biden administration’s inaction on the climate crisis has called the president “cowardly” for allowing the West Virginia senator and his “fossil fuel donors” to stymie progress.

Abby Leedy made news after a run-in with Manchin on October 26 at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. The Sunrise Movement activist accused the Democratic senator of denying the younger generation of “a liveable future” by obstructing the climate bill. President Joe Biden is in Glasgow, Scotland this week for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). Before the meeting, he hoped to enact America’s most ambitious climate law in history, but it remains deadlocked in Congress.

The plan includes $555 billion in financial incentives to promote renewable energy, as well as a tax credit of up to $12,500 for anyone who purchase an electric vehicle.

The plan also includes funding for climate adaption measures in the face of natural disasters like wildfires, as well as the creation of a new “citizen climate corps” that will employ 300,000 people. The new measures are part of the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan, which would aid the United States in meeting its goal of reducing emissions by more than half by 2030.

However, two moderate Democrats, Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), have expressed opposition to aspects of Biden’s plan and have refused to vote for it in the Senate to make it law. Manchin opposes a section in the plan that allocates $150 billion to the phase-out of fossil fuels. The Democrats will need their help to get the bill through the Senate’s 50-50 split.

Manchin is “strategically and deliberately trying to thwart any climate action,” according to Leedy of The Washington Newsday.

Manchin, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, has a long history with the fossil fuel sector. Enersystems Inc., a coal brokerage firm he formed in 1988, has stock worth between $1 million and $5 million. According to his Senate financial disclosure report, he received over half a million dollars in dividends from Enersystems in 2020.

“He is a vocal opponent of climate action and anything else that would help the environment.” This is a condensed version of the information.